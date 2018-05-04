FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 4, 2018 / 12:18 AM / in an hour

Horror films haunt Weinstein Co ahead of sale hearing

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The Weinstein Co’s sale documents need to make clear the bankrupt film studio will defend Lionsgate Entertainment Corp in intellectual property disputes stemming from two horror movies, Lionsgate said on Thursday in court papers.

The papers are among several filed in The Weinstein Co’s bankruptcy as the once prominent studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein nears a hearing next week at which it will argue for court approval of its sale to an affiliate of private equity firm Lantern Capital Partners.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HLMbnu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.