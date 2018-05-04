Horror films haunt Weinstein Co ahead of sale hearing

The Weinstein Co’s sale documents need to make clear the bankrupt film studio will defend Lionsgate Entertainment Corp in intellectual property disputes stemming from two horror movies, Lionsgate said on Thursday in court papers.

The papers are among several filed in The Weinstein Co’s bankruptcy as the once prominent studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein nears a hearing next week at which it will argue for court approval of its sale to an affiliate of private equity firm Lantern Capital Partners.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HLMbnu