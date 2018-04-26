FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 10:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Insurers seek clarity for policies in Weinstein Co bankruptcy auction

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt film studio The Weinstein Co needs to make clear what it will do with its insurance policies if its so-called stalking horse buyer gets outbid at auction next week, five Chubb insurance companies said in court papers on Thursday.

The studio, forced into Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month in the aftermath of the alleged sexual harassment and misconduct scandal surrounding co-founder Harvey Weinstein, has a stalking-horse offer from an affiliate of private equity firm Lantern Capital Partners estimated to be worth around $310 million.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2I1qEUR

