April 18, 2018 / 12:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Movie producers say Weinstein Co 'cover-up' cause to scrap deal

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Producers of a movie based on the terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India have sued The Weinstein Co to undo a distribution agreement ahead of the bankrupt film studio’s sale, citing abuse allegations against co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

The studio knew Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment and misconduct was a “ticking time bomb” and kept quiet about it during talks on their $10 million deal, Hotel Mumbai Pty Ltd (HMPL) said in an adversary complaint filed on Monday in studio’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2H7ohma

