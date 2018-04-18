Movie producers say Weinstein Co 'cover-up' cause to scrap deal

Producers of a movie based on the terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India have sued The Weinstein Co to undo a distribution agreement ahead of the bankrupt film studio’s sale, citing abuse allegations against co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

The studio knew Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment and misconduct was a “ticking time bomb” and kept quiet about it during talks on their $10 million deal, Hotel Mumbai Pty Ltd (HMPL) said in an adversary complaint filed on Monday in studio’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

