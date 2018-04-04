FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 12:20 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Producers of 'Hotel Mumbai' say movie not a Weinstein Co asset

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment should cost the bankrupt film studio he founded a licensing agreement for a movie based on the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India, according to court papers seeking to strike the deal.

Hotel Mumbai Pty Ltd (HMPL), the producer of the forthcoming film “Hotel Mumbai,” entered into an agreement nearly two years ago giving The Weinstein Co exclusive U.S. and UK licensing and distribution rights, according to court papers filed on Monday.

