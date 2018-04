The Weinstein Co film and TV studio’s plan for locking in a $25 million loan to support it while in bankruptcy needs a rewrite, according to its post-production services provider.

Technicolor USA Inc in court papers on Thursday said it would object to the plan unless it includes changes that address concerns about a lien it has on collateral deposited with it by Weinstein Co.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2viQRvw