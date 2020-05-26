IN BRIEF: 10th Circuit again sides with FDIC in United Western tax dispute

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled for the second time that a $4 million tax refund issued to bankrupt United Western Bancorp (UWBI) belongs to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and not the UWBI’s Chapter 7 trustee.

The 10th Circuit previously reached the same conclusion based on a federal common law doctrine known as the Bob Richards Rule, but the U.S. Supreme Court in February struck down that doctrine.

