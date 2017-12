Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the U.S. nuclear technology unit of Toshiba Corp, said on Monday it expects bids for its assets within days as it justified its request for an extra 90 days to control its bankruptcy.

“At this critical juncture, it is paramount that the debtors maintain control over the process and continue to advance these efforts,” Westinghouse argued in court papers.

