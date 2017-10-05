FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Westinghouse plans executive pay boosts, bonuses to spur restructuring
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 5, 2017 / 11:33 PM / 15 days ago

Westinghouse plans executive pay boosts, bonuses to spur restructuring

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Westinghouse Electric Co LLC has proposed boosting the salary of its chief executive to $1 million from $627,000 under a compensation plan aimed at bolstering the restructuring of the bankrupt U.S. nuclear technology unit of Toshiba Corp.

Jose Gutierrez’s salary does not reflect his responsibilities as CEO and is below what industry peers are paid, Westinghouse said in its papers filed on Wednesday in Bankruptcy Court in New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xZmat3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.