Westinghouse plans executive pay boosts, bonuses to spur restructuring

Westinghouse Electric Co LLC has proposed boosting the salary of its chief executive to $1 million from $627,000 under a compensation plan aimed at bolstering the restructuring of the bankrupt U.S. nuclear technology unit of Toshiba Corp.

Jose Gutierrez’s salary does not reflect his responsibilities as CEO and is below what industry peers are paid, Westinghouse said in its papers filed on Wednesday in Bankruptcy Court in New York.

