Westinghouse Electric Co Ltd, the bankrupt U.S. nuclear technology unit of Japan’s Toshiba Corp, sought on Tuesday a court order that would give it through mid-March to file a restructuring plan.

Westinghouse argued it should get a second extension to its so-called exclusive period for filing a bankruptcy plan after working with stakeholders and making substantial progress, according to papers filed on Tuesday.

