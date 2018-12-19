Bankrupt coal producer Westmoreland closes in on reorganization

Coal producer Westmoreland Coal Co won court approval on Tuesday for its disclosures of its plan to emerge from bankruptcy in mid-February by pursuing its proposed sale to a group of lenders and noteholders.

The Englewood, Colorado-headquartered miner, the sixth largest coal producer in North America, sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October with a restructuring support agreement that has the group serving as its stalking horse to put a floor on bidding.

