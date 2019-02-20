Bankrupt coal producer Westmoreland lands $215 mln offer for Wyoming mine

Bankrupt coal producer Westmoreland Coal Co said on Tuesday an affiliate of Merida Natural Resources LLC submitted the sole bid for its surface mine in Kemmerer, Wyoming, and that an auction for the 13,400-acre asset will not be held.

Merida’s Western Coal Acquisition Partners LLC offered to pay $215 million bid for the mine, Westmoreland said in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston. The coal company said it will seek an order approving the offer at a Feb. 28 hearing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ScRPj9