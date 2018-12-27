Bankrupt coal producer Westmoreland says retirees need guardian

Westmoreland Coal Co on Wednesday filed an emergency motion seeking the appointment of a guardian ad litem for retirees who qualify for Coal Act benefits after none stepped forward to serve on a committee representing their interests in the coal producer’s bankruptcy.

The Coal Act provides health benefits paid for by coal producers for retired members of the United Mine Workers of America union, and their families, in the event their employers go out of business.

