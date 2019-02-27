Bankrupt Westmoreland advances settlement over retiree benefits plan

A bankruptcy court on Thursday will hear Westmoreland Coal Co’s request for approval of a deal that will allow retired miners to keep their Coal Act benefits intact for 90 days after the proposed sale of some of its mines in Ohio and Kentucky.

Under the settlement with the committee for Westmoreland retirees who get Coal Act benefits submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston on Tuesday, the proposed buyer of the mines will pay premiums for the benefits plan for that period.

