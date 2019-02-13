Bankrupt Westmoreland and miners union head to showdown on labor agreements

Bankrupt coal producer Westmoreland Coal Co on Tuesday sought a court order allowing it to advance its plan to reject labor agreements, saying a union’s inaction on the proposal is putting its sale at risk.

The sixth-largest coal producer in North America said in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston that it has been trying for four months to negotiate with the United Mine Workers of America on the plan, which includes modifying retiree benefits and freezing two pension programs, but has not received a single counterproposal. According to the union, Westmoreland informed employees at its Kemmerer and Beulah mines it would be freezing their pension plans as of March 10, 2019.

