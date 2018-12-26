Bankrupt Westmoreland to unload reclamation liabilities with sales

Bankrupt coal producer Westmoreland Coal Co on Friday sought an order approving a $1 million sale of one of its mines and giving its buyer the option of acquiring 15 others in a push to shed reclamation obligations.

Westmoreland, the sixth-largest coal producer in North America, in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston said it wants to sell its Buckingham Mine in Perry County, Ohio, to CCU Coal and Construction LLC.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AgoPAA