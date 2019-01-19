Union contracts, retiree benefits on chopping block at Westmoreland Coal

Westmoreland Coal Co is seeking a court order allowing it to reject labor agreements and terminate retiree benefits, arguing such measures are necessary if it is to emerge from bankruptcy.

In a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston on Wednesday, Westmoreland said a proposed buyer for the company was unwilling to assume either its collective bargaining agreements with the United Mine Workers of America or its $329 million in retiree benefit liabilities.

