Westlaw News
January 19, 2019 / 12:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Union contracts, retiree benefits on chopping block at Westmoreland Coal

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Westmoreland Coal Co is seeking a court order allowing it to reject labor agreements and terminate retiree benefits, arguing such measures are necessary if it is to emerge from bankruptcy.

In a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston on Wednesday, Westmoreland said a proposed buyer for the company was unwilling to assume either its collective bargaining agreements with the United Mine Workers of America or its $329 million in retiree benefit liabilities.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RVxlPE

