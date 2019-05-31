Westmoreland liquidation faces objections over environmental obligations

The U.S. government and Ohio have objected to a plan for a liquidation trust for Westmoreland Coal Co subsidiaries, saying in filings it is unclear the plan transfers environmental obligations.

In a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said the plan for the subsidiaries has not provided for transferring certain Clean Water Act obligations to limit discharges of dredged material at mines and to restore wetlands in Ohio and Kentucky to the company acquiring them.

