Westmoreland says labor deal key for fate of New Mexico coal mine

Bankrupt coal producer Westmoreland Coal Co on Thursday sought emergency court approval for revised terms to a collective bargaining agreement with some of its miners, saying the changes were needed to keep one of its marquee mines operating.

Westmoreland in a motion in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston argued for an order endorsing new terms negotiated with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 953 that represents miners at its San Juan Mine in New Mexico.

