Retailer Wet Seal seeks to extend bankruptcy to boost recoveries
November 27, 2017 / 11:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Retailer Wet Seal seeks to extend bankruptcy to boost recoveries

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt apparel retailer The Wet Seal on Monday sought a court order that would give it more time to file a Chapter 11 plan so it could press for tax refunds and pursue lawsuits to try to increase the funds it hopes to distribute to its creditors.

Wet Seal, founded as a “bikini shack” in Newport Beach, California in the 1960s, said in court papers it needs the period in which it has sole right to file a Chapter 11 plan extended through Feb. 27.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2k6PSJH

