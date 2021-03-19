White Stallion bankruptcy judge rejects investigation into ex-CEO, for now

White Stallion Energy’s former CEO has fended off an effort by the mining company’s lenders to examine potential claims stemming from his conduct that they say could amount to mismanagement and self-dealing.

During a remote hearing on Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware rejected the lenders’ request for now, but said she would consider revisiting it once the Chapter 11 case makes more progress toward a conclusion. White Stallion, represented by Paul Hastings, filed for bankruptcy protection in December with $103.9 million in secured debt after laying off most of its 260 employees and halting operations at its coal mines.

