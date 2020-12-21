White Stallion Energy bankruptcy gets messy as lenders question sale prospects

White Stallion Energy LLC obtained court approval to access cash to fund its bankruptcy case, which took a complicated turn over the weekend that has left lenders battling over rights to the coal producer’s property and its ability to survive unclear.

At the conclusion of a virtual hearing on Monday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware approved, on an interim basis, White Stallion’s request to use cash collateral belonging to lender KeyBank. KeyBank, represented by Reed Smith, agreed to fund the case after another lender group that had already provided the company $1.4 million in bankruptcy financing announced on Friday that it would not provide the full $12.6 million it initially pledged.

