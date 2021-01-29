White Stallion Energy's ex-CEO takes on lenders for control in bankruptcy

White Stallion Energy has obtained court approval to access lender cash to fund expenses during its bankruptcy despite opposition from the mining company’s former CEO, who says lenders have too much control over the case.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the company’s request to use the lenders’ cash collateral at the conclusion of a remote hearing on Thursday evening.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3tim0cq