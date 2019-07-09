Bankrupt White Star, Baker Hughes wrangle over Guggenheim engagement

Bankrupt energy producer White Star Petroleum Inc on Monday defended hiring Guggenheim Securities LLC as its investment banker to find a buyer, arguing that the sole objection to the engagement by a creditor should be overruled.

Baker Hughes Oilfield Operations LLC’s objection is “without merit” and could undermine the search for potential buyers, White Star said in papers in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

