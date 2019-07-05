U.S. Trustee objects to White Star's debtor-in-possession loan deal

The U.S. government bankruptcy watchdog has objected to a motion by White Star Petroleum Inc seeking bankruptcy court approval for a debtor-in-possession loan of up to $28.5 million, citing concerns it could expand liens on the energy producer’s property and prevent the company from filing actions to claw back money.

The U.S. Trustee, in a filing on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, also said it was objecting to the loan because White Star’s Chapter 11 was transferred from U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware on June 20 without enough information to gauge whether the company needs it.

