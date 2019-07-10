White Star creditors seek to open probe of pre-bankruptcy deals

Claiming White Star Petroleum Holdings LLC has been slow to share critical information, its unsecured creditors are seeking an order to open a probe into deals they believe may have pushed the energy company to seek bankruptcy protection.

“To date, information has not been flowing from the debtors quickly,” White Star’s official committee of unsecured creditors said in a motion on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Oklahoma City.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Lha8o0