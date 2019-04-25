Bankrupt Windstream proposes up to $20.1 million in bonuses for execs

Rural telecom service provider Windstream Holdings Inc sought court approval on Tuesday for bonuses worth up to $20.1 million for five top executives, saying in a filing that its ability to keep them motivated during its bankruptcy could suffer without the incentives.

Windstream in its filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York said its business performance will be critical to making the most of its estate’s value and the total cost of the proposed incentives in its key employee incentive program, or KEIP, would be at or below levels for its industry even if all performance measures are achieved.

