FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 5, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Inventory tracker WIS seeks bankruptcy after lenders foreclose

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

WIS Holding Co Inc, which keeps track of inventory for retailers, has declared bankruptcy to help wind down after lenders foreclosed and to put various lawsuits on hold.

WIS Chairman Timothy Bernlohr in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection would allow the company transfer its work to its buyer and liquidate its remaining assets for creditors in a “responsible way.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zeLgbm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.