FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 2, 2018 / 12:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bankrupt developer gets court approval of agreement with SEC

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Woodbridge Group of Companies LLC won bankruptcy court approval on Tuesday for a deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission to help close a probe of what the regulator pegged as a $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme run by the property developer.

The agreement allows a lawsuit by the SEC against Woodbridge in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to continue to determine if the company should face civil penalties and disgorge any ill-gotten gains.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HFYKRm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.