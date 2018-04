Comerica Bank on Thursday sought to halt lawsuits targeting it over its business for the Woodbridge Group of Companies, saying it was as much a victim of the bankrupt property developer’s acknowledged Ponzi scheme as investors pressing the actions.

Comerica in an adversary proceeding complaint in Woodbridge’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy called for applying the case’s stay to block the five class-action lawsuits.

