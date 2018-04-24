FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 11:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Developer Woodbridge seeking bankruptcy court OK for deal with SEC

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Woodbridge Group of Companies LLC has asked a Delaware bankruptcy court to sign off on its agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission closing a probe that helped push the high-end property developer to file for bankruptcy protection.

Woodbridge sought Chapter 11 protection in December after the SEC in subpoena enforcement actions beginning in September cracked open the company’s books to look into possible fraudulent sales of securities.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JoP5em

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
