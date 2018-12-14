Lawyer seeks court OK to bid for bankrupt developer's 'dream home' lot

A Beverly Hills lawyer sought a court order on Thursday to compel the Woodbridge Group of Companies LLC to let him try to enter a winning bid for a vacant residential lot the bankrupt developer of high-end real estate is selling.

In a Wednesday filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, Blake Lindemann said he was informed he would not be considered a buyer for the roughly half-acre lot in Sherman Oaks, California, described on Zillow.com as “Truly a special property to build your dream home” despite wanting to bid on it.

