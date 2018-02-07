FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 11:48 PM / in 12 hours

Noteholders troubled by Woodbridge bankruptcy loan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Noteholders of the Woodbridge Group of Companies, which the Securities and Exchange Commission accused of running a $1 billion Ponzi scheme, signaled on Tuesday they may object if the developer plans to use all of its $100 million of available financing.

The noteholders group said in court papers they have grown frustrated because Woodbridge has not filed a proposed final order for the borrowing or shared a proposed budget and business plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2siT6gy

