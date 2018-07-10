FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Woodbridge acknowledges Ponzi scheme in outline of bankruptcy exit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Luxury home developer Woodbridge Group of Companies on Monday said it aims to return between 40 percent and 70 percent of its remaining funds to note- and unit-holders to end a bankruptcy that resulted from an admitted Ponzi scheme that bilked over 8,400 investors out of more than $1.2 billion.

Woodbridge in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware disclosed details of its planned liquidation. It also acknowledged its business since at least mid-2012 was based on raising money from new investors to pay previous ones, adding that owner Robert Shapiro was responsible for the “massive, multi-year fraudulent scheme.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ma0lBS

