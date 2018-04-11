Woodbridge gives OK to unsecured creditors to go after affiliates

The Woodbridge Group of Companies LLC has agreed to allow its unsecured creditors’ committee to pursue claims against affiliates of the bankrupt property developer, which has said its prior management defrauded investors through a Ponzi scheme.

Woodbridge was concerned it would raise the appearance of a conflict of interest if the high-end real estate firm pursued legal claims against its own affiliates, the official committee of unsecured creditors said in court papers filed on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2v3XqBJ