Investors in an affiliate of the Woodbridge Group of Companies LLC have lost a bid to speed up the company’s bankruptcy case and possibly clear the way for their own plan of reorganization for the developer, which was at the center of a Ponzi scheme.

The group holds notes issued by a Woodbridge affiliate, which used their money to purchase the famed Owlwood estate in Los Angeles, once home to Cher.

