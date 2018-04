Woodbridge Group of Companies, which filed for bankruptcy amid a securities fraud probe, is seeking a court order to review its pre-petition banking records for possible use in its own lawsuits over its now-acknowledged Ponzi scheme.

The high-end property developer in court papers filed on Tuesday said it needs an order to compel Comerica Bank to turn over records connected to its pre-bankruptcy fundraising.

