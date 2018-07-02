Woodbridge seeks more time for Ch. 11 plan for talks with SEC

Woodbridge Group of Companies LLC, a luxury home developer, is seeking more time to file a plan to exit bankruptcy, saying it wants to have through October to try to resolve potential claims related to a securities fraud investigation by U.S. regulators.

Woodbridge’s “final open issues” include the probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as determining the recovery for some of its investors, according to papers filed on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NijEoM