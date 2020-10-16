YogaWorks judge approves interest-free bankruptcy loan

YogaWorks on Friday obtained court approval to access a $3.35 million interest-free loan to fund its business during its bankruptcy and sale process.

The Santa Monica, California-based company, which offered yoga classes at 60 studios across the United States until the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company, which in 2017 became the first yoga chain to go public, has not yet reopened its studios and is currently offering classes online.

