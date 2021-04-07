Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bankruptcy judge won't kick White & Case from enviro suit after lawyer defection, romance

By Maria Chutchian

1 Min Read

Argentina’s state-owned oil company cannot use two lawyers’ marriage to disqualify White & Case from a lawsuit related to $14 billion in environmental liabilities, a bankruptcy judge has ruled.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday issued a 21-page decision rejecting a motion from YPF SA to remove White & Case from its role as counsel to YPF’s adversary in the longstanding litigation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/31PPdyT

