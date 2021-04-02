Oil co seeks to DQ White & Case from enviro battle citing rival bankruptcy lawyers' romance, defection

White & Case is urging a judge to reject an effort by Argentina’s state-owned oil company to disqualify the global law firm from a longstanding dispute over massive environmental liabilities based on a romantic relationship between two top bankruptcy attorneys.

Lawyers for both sides argued questions of attorney loyalty and ethical obligations to clients during a virtual hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday. YPF SA, represented by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, says it is trying to protect its confidential information after Jessica Lauria (formerly Boelter), its former lead lawyer in the environmental case, left her former firm to join White & Case – which represents YPF’s opponent in the litigation – and married the head of the firm’s bankruptcy and restructuring practice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3rJQq52