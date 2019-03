Home decor retailer Z Gallerie LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, citing missteps in both its physical store and online businesses in recent years and a dwindling cash position.

Z Gallerie said in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware that its finances were so strained it could no longer borrow, leaving Chapter 11 as its only option to access capital.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NZz0zh