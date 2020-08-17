IN BRIEF: Libbey Glass looks to reject union agreements during bankruptcy

Glass tableware manufacturer Libbey Glass is moving to terminate collective bargaining agreements with its unionized workers, saying it needs the savings to reorganize.

In a motion filed on Monday in Delaware bankruptcy court, Libbey, represented by Latham & Watkins, is looking to reject its five CBAs with local unions of the United Steelworkers of America and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. A majority of the company’s U.S. employees are members of unions.

