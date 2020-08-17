Westlaw News
August 18, 2020 / 12:00 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

IN BRIEF: Libbey Glass looks to reject union agreements during bankruptcy

Maria Chutchian

1 Min Read

Glass tableware manufacturer Libbey Glass is moving to terminate collective bargaining agreements with its unionized workers, saying it needs the savings to reorganize.

In a motion filed on Monday in Delaware bankruptcy court, Libbey, represented by Latham & Watkins, is looking to reject its five CBAs with local unions of the United Steelworkers of America and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. A majority of the company’s U.S. employees are members of unions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Q0m4ev

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below