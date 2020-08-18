Remington judge, unswayed by Sandy Hook lawyer claims of ‘weaponization,’ OKs sale process

Remington Outdoor Company has obtained bankruptcy court approval to move ahead with a sale process for its business despite complaints from families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims that their wrongful death claims against the gunmaker will be brushed aside.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Clifton Jessup in Decatur, Alabama on Tuesday signed off on Remington’s proposal to hold an auction and sale process that would occur over the next four weeks. In doing so, he advised the Sandy Hook families’ lawyers against trying to pursue their Connecticut state claims surrounding Remington’s advertisement of its firearms though the bankruptcy proceeding.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2YayQvq