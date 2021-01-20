Superior Energy reorganization plan confirmed by Texas bankruptcy judge

A judge in Houston on Tuesday confirmed Superior Energy Services’ plan to reorganize the company by putting unsecured noteholders in control.

During a remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston said he would confirm the oilfield services provider’s plan, which had been met with opposition from oil companies including Chevron USA, Arena Energy, Marathon Oil and Hess Corporation.

