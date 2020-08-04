Coal Act obligations can be modified in bankruptcy - 5th Circuit

Coal companies’ obligations to fund benefits for retired employees under the federal Coal Act can be altered under federal bankruptcy law, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday followed the 4th and 11th Circuits in making its finding, which affirms that Westmoreland Coal Co could shed its Coal Act obligations in its bankruptcy auction of its assets to creditors last year. The trustees of the company’s retiree benefit plans had argued that the Coal Act benefits must remain intact.

