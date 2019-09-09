Frac sand supplier Emerge calls creditors' objections to reorg plan 'baseless'

Emerge Energy Services LP on Friday urged the judge overseeing its bankruptcy to overrule objections by the committee for its unsecured creditors to disclosures of its reorganization plan, saying in a filing there was nothing amiss about how the plan was negotiated with noteholders as the committee has suggested.

The fracking sand supplier in its filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court said the committee for its unsecured creditors had made “baseless and unfounded accusations” against noteholder HPS Investment Partners LLC and major shareholder Insight Equity regarding the negotiations for the plan.

