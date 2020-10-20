New Hampshire hospital group seeks bankruptcy relief

New Hampshire healthcare group LRGHealthcare on Monday filed for Chapter 11 protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic but has lined up a bid from another hospital group for $30 million.

The nonprofit, represented by Nixon Peabody, filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Hampshire following several years of financial strain that was exacerbated by the coronavirus this year. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Fagone is overseeing the case.

