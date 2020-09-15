Valaris lender fight breaks out over $500 million bankruptcy loan

Valaris Plc’s lenders are urging a judge to reject the offshore driller’s request to access a $500 million bankruptcy loan, saying the financing terms are designed to enrich a favored group of noteholders at the expense of other creditors.

Citibank, as the administrative agent to a group of the London-based driller’s lenders, argued in court papers filed on Monday that the bankruptcy loan is not only more expensive than a competing loan the lenders offered, but is designed to “chain” Valaris to a restructuring strategy that proposes “the needless transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars” to the noteholders providing the financing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35Jarl1