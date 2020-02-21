Top banks' 2019 commodities revenue climbs 11% -consultancy Coalition

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Commodities-related revenue at the world’s 12 biggest investment banks gained 11% last year compared to 2018 due to buoyant oil and metals trading, consultancy Coalition said on Friday.

Commodities revenue at the 12 banks extended its rebound from 2018, when revenue jumped 45% from its lowest in more than a decade in 2017. That rise came from power, gas and base metals.

During 2019, revenue from commodity trading, selling derivatives to investors and other activities in the sector was $4 billion, the financial industry analytics firm said.

“Commodities improvement came on the back of higher revenues from oil trading and metals,” Coalition said in a statement.

Commodities revenue had been on a steady downward trajectory since the global financial crisis as heightened government regulation and poor performance made the top banks shrink their commodities businesses, peaking at $15.9 billion in 2008, according to Coalition.

The 12 banks Coalition tracks for its quarterly reports are Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas , Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan , Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and UBS. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by David Evans)