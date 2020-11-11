Goldman Sachs sees Turkey raising key interest rate by 475 bps

FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it expected Turkey’s central bank to hike its key policy rate by 475 basis points to 15% at next week’s meeting though it was cautious on how much more the lira could recover from current levels.

“It is clear that the policy direction is changing but given a very dovish outlook in the past, it is difficult for us to gauge how much the (central bank) can tighten and how long it can sustain this,” Goldman Sachs analyst Murat Unur told clients.

The absence of a hike in October was a reminder of this uncertainty, Unur said. President Tayyip Erdogan reiterating his theory that high rates caused high inflation suggested that the green light for a rate hike might be temporary, he added.